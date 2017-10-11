Walk/Run for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 25th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run benefitting Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic’s (formerly Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic) cancer research and patient supportive care programs.

This year, the goal is to raise $250,000 for the event's 25th anniversary. The Walk/Run has raised $3,274,756 since its inception in 1993.

The family-friendly event begins and ends at Montecito Union School and includes a 10K Run at 8 a.m., 5K Walk/Run at 8:30 a.m., and a Kids’ Fun Run at 10 a.m.

Participants are invited to stay for a complimentary breakfast provided by Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, and a raffle including gift certificates for local restaurants, spas and attractions.

Special incentives are offered for individuals who collect at least $100 in pledges, including free event registration and one entry into the grand prize drawing for airfare for two with lodging at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, valued at some $4.500.

Three team prizes also will be awarded to the largest team, the team that generates the most money and the First Place Team, which raises the most money on average per person.

In addition one person will be awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award. Since the event’s inception, Main was inspirational in helping to organize the Walk/Run, seeking sponsors and leading the 6-Week Training Program.

This year marks the ninth year of the event since Main’s passing, but her legacy will be honored with recognition of a cancer survivor who exemplifies what she stood for — courage, perseverance and hope — serving as an inspiration to others by finding the strength to cope with cancer through exercise.

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Orchowski, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Kate Ocean, Reggie Hepp, Rosalyn Collins, Mara Hochman, Sue Suttner and Patricia MacFarlane.

All funds raised will benefit the Clinical Research Program and the Supportive Care Programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

Through the Research Program, new cancer treatments are made available through clinical trials across a variety of cancer diagnoses. Each of today’s standard cancer therapies went through clinical trials before becoming generally available.

While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others.

Through support from this event, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic offers local residents access to a global network of clinical trials, a benefit not afforded by all cancer treatment facilities.

The Walk/Run also benefits the Supportive Care Programs at the cancer center which include a cancer resource library, genetic counseling, patient navigation, nutrition, wellness classes, music therapy and social work services.

For more information, visit www.ridleytreecc.org/walkrun2017.

Event sponsors:

Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The Walking Company

Big Dogs

Change a Life Foundation

Canterbury Consulting

HUB

Julie Main’s Team

Revitalash

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP

Montecito Union School

Santa Barbara Athletic Association

Edhat

South Coast Karate

Santa Barbara News-Press

Blenders in the Grass

KEYT

Jordanos

Raw Revolution

Cox Communications

The Point Markets

Vanguard Printin

To learn more, visit Ridley-Tree Cancer Center website, www.ridleytreecc.org or Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara website, www.cfsb.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.