Santa Maria Walk/Run Gives Heart Disease $90,000 Run For Its Money

The American Heart Association’s (AHA) second annual Halloween-themed Santa Maria Heart & Stroke Walk/Run raised more than $90,000 with the help of local community members and businesses.

The crucial funds generated at the event will be used to support research and initiatives that promote prevention, treatment, community outreach, and improved patient care in areas related to: heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiovascular disease and stroke are the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 health threat to both men and women. To combat these statistics, the AHA has invested in more than 250 cardiovascular related research projects at California institutions and continues to focus on the need in our local communities.

During the walk/run event, Marian Regional Medical Center announced a new three-year sponsorship of the AHA’s "Life is Why" initiative in Santa Maria.

“As a leading provider of award-winning cardiac services in Santa Maria, Marian Regional Medical Center is proud to sponsor the AHA’s 'Life is Why' initiative in Santa Maria," said Kerin Mase, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center.

"(The initiative) encourages local residents to think about the ‘why’ in their life and then take steps to improve their heart health through participating in the many educational opportunities, resources, and events offered by the hospital and by the AHA,” Mase said.

Walkers started the picturesque 5k route at Waller Park, and along the way, they enjoyed heart-healthy trick-or-treating.

Top fundraisers for the Santa Maria Heart Walk include:

Top company fundraiser — Marian Medical Center raised $14,411.

Top individual fundraiser — Ethel Uyehara with Team Mended Hearts raised $2,860.

Top team fundraiser — CCU from Marian Medical Center raised $3,890.

Subway is the national Heart Walk sponsor. The Santa Maria “Life is Why” sponsor is Marian Regional Medical Center, a Dignity Health Hospital of the Central Coast.

For more information regarding the Santa Maria Heart Walk, visit www.santamariaheartwalk.com.

— Tamara White for the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.