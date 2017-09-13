Walk This Way for Heart Health!

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Cottage Health will be participating in the American Heart Association’s 2017 Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk.
We’ll have a team and sponsor booth at the event that starts at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Heart Walk unites nearly 1 million Americans at events across the country in the effort to raise awareness for better cardiovascular health to prevent diseases and stroke.
Visit our Cottage Heart & Vascular Center booth starting at 8:30 a.m. to learn more about the services offered at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and pick up some giveaways! The 5K walk (3.1 miles) begins at 9:30 a.m.
Join the Heart Walk and commit to lead a heart healthy lifestyle that includes good nutrition and plenty of walking and moving.