Walk to Cure Arthritis Attracts Supporters of All Ages

Three local honorees recognized at fundraiser

Kids lead the way at Walk For A Cure 2018.
Kids lead the way at Walk For A Cure 2018. (Bonnie Carroll)
By Bonnie Carroll Arthritis Walk for a Cure | May 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Community members of all ages, including an army of kids and senior citizens, walked for a cure for arthritis at Santa Barbara City College on Cinco de Mayo.

The one-mile or three-mile Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Arthritis 2018 traveled through the campus and along the beach on West Cabrillo Boulevard attracting supporters and friends of the fight to find a cure for arthritis.

The walk featured three local honorees who are putting a face on the diagnosis. The 2018 Youth Honoree is 7-year-old Madison “Madi” Scott of Santa Clara, daughter of Jeff and Vanessa Scott, who has juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA).

When she was 2 1/2, Madi had a swollen knee that was painful and rapidly got worse. Her pediatrician referred her parents to pediatric rheumatologist Dr. Miriam Parsa.

After extensive testing, Madi was diagnosed with JIA, placed on specialized medications and almost immediately, her knee swelling and pain were reduced. She continues to take medicine and go to physical therapy, and is now able to play, swim, dance, ride horseback and participate in gymnastics;

The 2018 Adult Honoree is Brady  of Santa Barbara, who, just two years ago at age 34, was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Bowman had always played basketball and volleyball and gone snowboarding; and experienced what he thought were “normal” back pains from his active lifestyle.

After a really rigorous day of landscaping, he could hardly get out of bed and had pink eye. These symptoms subsided a bit, yet were still painful, so he went to an ophthalmologist for his eyes, found he had uveitis and eventually tested positive for HLA-B27, the marker for AS.

With a proper diagnosis and under the care of a rheumatologist (arthritis doctor); Bowman undergoes injections every two weeks that keep the arthritis managed. He is able to continue to work and enjoy time with his wife Jen and their two young children.

The 2018 Medical Honoree is Dr. Sara Taroumian of Santa Barbara. Dr. Taroumian is a board certified rheumatologist who completed her rheumatology training at UCLA and did her internal medicine training at the University of Arizona where she was a chief resident.

She has been working at the Sansum Clinic for the past 4.5 years. She manages a variety of rheumatologic diseases in her practice and utilizes ultrasonography in the diagnosis and treatment of a number of these conditions.

She believes patient education is one of the most important aspects of treatment as she sees the doctor and the patient as partners working toward the common goal of improving that patient’s quality of life.

“More than 50,000 adults and children in Santa Barbara County have the diagnosis of arthritis," said Michal Wiesbrock, executive director of the Arthritis Foundation’s Central Coast Office.

"Arthritis is costly, painful and debilitating, and makes a significant impact in the lives of people in this community, including children," he said..

"By participating in and raising funds for the 2018 Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Arthritis, everyone helps us reach our local goal of raising $90,000, which will move us that much closer to better treatment options and a cure,” he said.

The Walk to Cure Arthritis is nationally presented by Amgen with additional sponsorship support from AbbVie, Sanofi Genzyme Regeneron and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Arthritis is locally sponsored by Massage Envy, Cottage Center for Orthopedics, The Berry Man, Inc., Sansum Clinic, Pfizer, Vionic Group LLC, Central Coast Hospice, and Vista del Monte Retirement Community.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.walktocurearthritis.org/santabarbara.

— Bonnie Carroll Arthritis Walk for a Cure.

 

