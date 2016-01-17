Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:43 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Walkers Pray For Peace Amid Santa Maria Violence That Has Left 17 Dead in 13 Months

Led by Santa Maria Foursquare Church, over 125 participants unite in show of strength and support for community

Prayer walk participants leave Santa Maria Foursquare Church at 709 N. Curryer St. on Sunday, embarking on a community-led effort to turn the tide of violence plaguing the city. Click to view larger
Prayer walk participants leave Santa Maria Foursquare Church at 709 N. Curryer St. on Sunday, embarking on a community-led effort to turn the tide of violence plaguing the city. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 17, 2016 | 8:13 p.m.

Days after Santa Maria’s first homicides of the year, faith leaders, families and politicians came together to pray for peace and an end to violence in the city.

Approximately 125 people gathered at Santa Maria Foursquare Church in northwest Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon for a prayer walk that took the group near the scene of a Jan. 12 shooting that killed two 23-year-old men.

The walk came hours after Santa Maria police responded to another report of shots fired, this time in the area of 1000 Blue Lake Drive, east of Highway 101 and a couple of blocks south of East Donovan Road. Early Sunday, officers found a parked vehicle with window damage, but no victims were located.

Since December 2014, Santa Maria has recorded 17 murders, with a number of other shootings and knife attacks that have left dozens of people wounded.

“Even as you walk, just pray,” Tim Mossholder, Foursquare Church’s lead pastor, said as he led his contingent on Sunday’s walk. “Pray for peace. Pray against those who would come against peace and would act in violence.

“We believe Jesus really loves gangsters, but we also believe God hates gangs because it represents violence and it represents the destruction of community.”

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, Mayor Alice Patino and Councilwoman Terri Zuniga were among those who joined the walk Sunday.

Lavagnino said he wanted to support the community-led effort to be part of a solution to end the violence.

“We have such a small group of people causing a lot of the problems in Santa Maria,” he told Noozhawk. “I know the everyday people, the neighborhood folks want to end this more than anyone else.”

In reaction of the spree of violence, Gabriel Morales, director of the Center for Employment Training and a community leader, contacted Foursquare Church about a holding a prayer walk.

“It’s amazing to see what a community can do even in just a few short days,” Mossholder said, adding he supported Morales’ suggestion.

“This is so necessary — what can we do as a community together?” he asked.

Foursquare Church, whose website includes the social media hashtag #pray4SantaMaria, has been supporting the family of missing teenager Ivan Nunez, who disappeared Dec. 26 from his home across the street from the church at 709 N. Curryer St.

“All of the things that are happening in the city — we’re taking it very personally and we feel there’s a personal assignment, not only for this church but for our neighborhood to really gather together to pray and to ask God to bring peace and to pour out His love on our city,” Mossholder said.

Walkers, including participants from as far away as San Luis Obispo, on Sunday traveled a 1½-mile route that began and ended at the church. At one point, the group walked along West Main Street near the scene of Santa Maria’s first murders of 2016.

“It’s doesn’t stop today,” Morales said, adding that he and others intend to show up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“We’re here to help the city, to help the officials,” he said. “This is what this is about. Were doing it in unity. We’re doing it faith ... There are programs we need in this community and you can be a part of that.”

Efforts also will focus on bringing parenting, marriage and other classes and programs to the community as part of the effort to end the violence, Morales added.

As walkers traveled on West Main Street, two women talked abouy why they needed to be there.

“This is our hometown,” one said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

