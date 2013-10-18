Walk/Run Raises More Than $125,000 So Far for Local Cancer Research

More than 1,025 people took to the streets of Montecito last Sunday to participate in the Cancer Center’s 21st annual Walk/Run, hosted in partnership with the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

This year’s family friendly event so far has brought in more than $125,000 toward a goal of $200,000 to benefit the Cancer Center’s Clinical Research Program.

“It is heartwarming to see the community turn out for such an important endeavor,” said Dr. Julie Taguchi, oncologist at Sansum Clinic. "Our research has helped advance the level of cancer treatments available in our community over the past few decades."

Out of 60 participating teams, two teams were recognized for their outstanding support and fundraising efforts:

Team Beach Button again earns the prestigious Silver Cup, which is awarded to the first-place team. The Cup is awarded to the team that raises the most money in donations, on average, per person. Beach Button raised $7,400, which is an average of $576 per person.

With 55 members on its team, the Miracle Chefs hold the honor of this year’s largest team. Together, the Miracle Chefs raised more than $14,000, averaging $255 per person. The Miracle Chefs also hold the honor of the team with the “Most Money Raised.”

This year, Rosalyn Collins was awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award. Collins is a cancer survivor who had both chemo and radiation, and has taken part in numerous wellness classes and the Well-Fit program.

“I am truly blessed with the people and classes at the Cancer Center’s Wellness Center," she said. "Their services and the research they do to prolong lives are truly a blessing!”

Collins took part in her first 5K this year as a member of the Joy Luck Club, a team of young cancer survivors.

Main was an influential member of the Cancer Center Run/Walk. She was instrumental in helping to organize the event, seeking sponsors and leading the Training Program while also serving as an event participant, fundraiser and emcee. The award, established in 2009, is presented annually to a cancer survivor who, like Main, utilizes exercise as a means of living well in the face of cancer while providing inspiration and hope to others with the disease.

As in years past, 100 percent of registration fees, sponsorships and donations benefit local cancer research through the Cancer Center’s Clinical Research Program. To date, more than $125,000 has resulted from this year’s event and donations are still being accepted.

Click here or call 805.898.2116 for more information on supporting cancer research.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.