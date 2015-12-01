Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:20 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Wall Space Gallery Opens Studio to Black and White Photographer Jim Stoicheff

Clouds, Wilson Canyon, 2015 Archival Pigment Print 20x30 inches (Jim Stoicheff / Jim Stoicheff photo)
By Crista Dix for wall space gallery | December 1, 2015 | 2:19 p.m.

A special open studio event will take place at wall space gallery Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, during the Funk Zone Art Walk. Santa Barbara photographer Jim Stoicheff will debut his black and white images with his lens focused to the open spaces of California.

The field of iconic landscape photographers is deep. As we look at their images we consistently re-interpret our own view, reminding us of our longing to connect to that open space.

To stand out among the masses is a tall order, finding nuance and unique identity creating a lasting visual memory.

Approaching a harsh visceral landscape and imbuing life into it is something that connects Stoicheff to the earth he photographs.

The desert provides the creative duality of hard and soft landscapes of light and shadow, as well as texture and evolution. Stoicheff’s images are graphic, full of rich contrast, dense blacks and stark whites.

His method involves mentally deconstructing a subject by stripping away less essential elements or dividing it into parts, at least temporarily, and then examining what remains from different perspectives.

His creative process permits him to work the other direction, too, making something from the results of that deconstruction and analysis with the intention that the image reveals something beautiful or unique in the sense of discovery.

Based in Santa Barbara, Stoicheff is a renaissance man of many talents. With degrees in theology and religious studies, an MFA in creative writing, a past position as an attorney and now a creative life in photography, Stoicheff embraces all that life has to give.

Wall space gallery is located at 116 East Yanonali Street in the Funk Zone of Santa Barbara. It is open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12 - 5 p.m. Sunday and by appointment.

For more information about wall space gallery and Jim Stoicheff or to see a portfolio of works, please contact the gallery at 805.637.3898 or [email protected] or contact Gallery Director Crista Dix at [email protected].

Crista Dix is the gallery director of wall space gallery.

 
