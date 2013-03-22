Chandra Wallar No Longer Pursuing Orange County CEO Job

After a protracted negotiation process, Santa Barbara County CEO Chandra Wallar has confirmed she will not be leaving her post to take the same position in Orange County.

Last month, news leaked out that Wallar was being considered for the job, but discussions broke down this week when the Orange County Board of Supervisors could not agree on Wallar’s salary proposal of $290,000 a year. When the board expressed that they wanted her as a candidate but didn’t want to pay her as much as she was asking, Wallar turned down the job, she confirmed to Noozhawk on Friday.

Wallar’s total compensation package still would have been well below that of prior CEO Tom Mauk, but with a higher annual salary.

“I don’t want to lose Chandra, but I don’t want to move to $290k,” Supervisor Todd Spitzer said Tuesday during discussions. “I just don’t think it’s justifiable to bring her in at a higher salary.”

Wallar notified members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors of her decision to decline the job, saying that “it was never an issue of wanting to leave Santa Barbara, but more of a desire to end my career in a larger and challenging organization.”

Wallar also sent Noozhawk a copy of the letter she delivered to Orange County rejecting its counter-offer.

She told officials there that she had looked forward to joining Orange County’s team and working to solve the county’s challenges.

However, “the recruitment process has been made more difficult and awkward by the board’s leaking of information to the press and open-session discussions of compensation after deal points were negotiated with you, the board’s negotiating subcommittee,” she wrote.

While Wallar said she was supportive of an open-session discussion about compensation, but “this discussion should have occurred with the full board prior to initiating a recruitment and certainly before authorizing you, as the negotiating subcommittee, to enter into discussions with a selected candidate.”

Wallar encouraged the board to include all elements of the contract upfront, which would let potential candidates be more informed prior to submitting their applications.

She said the salary-and-benefit package deal points that were negotiated “are completely in line with total compensation received by CEOs in similarly sized California counties.”

“In fact, in some cases, other counties are compensating their CEOs substantially more, and as you reported during the April 19 board meeting, the median for your survey market is approximately $300,000,” she wrote.

Wallar said she gave a great deal of consideration to lower the deal, but had to decline, and that the original terms were “not overly generous.”

“I was excited about joining the Orange County team, and must share with you my disappointment with the manner in which the recruitment unfolded,” she said. “Had I anticipated that confidential information would be leaked to the press and that negotiated and agreed upon compensation deal points would be subsequently withdrawn, literally at the 11th hour, I would not have submitted an application.”

