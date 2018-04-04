Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Wally’s Cafe’ Serving Up Laughs, Nostalgia at Lompoc Dinner Theater

Wally’s famous pot roast, fried chicken or ravioli are menu selectios for audience/diners

‘Wally’s Cafe’ in Lompoc stars Rob Marland, Chris Jeszeck and Cara Carucci.
By Rebecca Fries for Lompoc Civic Theatre | September 10, 2017 | 1:20 p.m.

Lompoc Civic Theatre’s 44th season continues with a dinner theater production of Wally’s Café by Sam Bobrick and Ron Clark at the Mission Club (formerly Village Country Club) in the Ellery Room, 4300 Club House Road.

Anne Ramsey, who has performed with LCT as Florence Foster Jenkins in Glorious and Sister Hubert in Nunsense, is directing the light-hearted comedy. She said she thinks Wally's Cafe is “the perfect play for an evening that will bring laughter, thoughtfulness and tenderness to everyone.”

Wally’s Café opened on Broadway in 1981, starring James Coco, Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers.

It tells the story of Wally, the owner of a roadside cafe 60 miles outside Las Vegas; his wife Louise, the long-suffering spouse of a man with a dream; and their first customer, Janet, a star-struck Midwestern girl hitchhiking her way to Hollywood.

The play unfolds in three scenes, which take place in 1940, 1958 and 1981. Over this time, we see the characters' hopes, dreams, achievements and disappointments.

LCT’s production stars Rob Marland as Wally, Chris Jeszeck as Louise, and Cara Carucci as Janet.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 22-23, Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required on the Tuesday before each weekend’s performances.

This dinner theater production of Wally’s Café will feature a menu of days gone by, with main course choices of Wally’s famous pot roast, fried chicken or ravioli.

Make reservations by calling LCT, 735-2281, or through Brown Paper Tickets wallyscafe.brownpapertickets.com.

Wally’s Café is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., http://www.lompoccivictheatre.com/.

— Rebecca Fries for Lompoc Civic Theatre.

 
