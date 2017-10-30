Walnut Captures CIF-SS Northern Regional Golf; Dos Pueblos Ends Season

Golf

Abigail Wiranatha shot a 4-under par 66 to earn medalist honors and lead Walnut High to the title at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Girls Golf Team Championship on Monday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.

Walnut threw out a 75 and won with a team total of 358.

Twenty schools competed in the tournament.

Westlake (368) and Harvard Westlake (402) finished second and third to join Walnut in advancing to the CIF-SS SCGA Championship next week.

Oaks Christian (405) finished fourth and Calabasas was fifth (408)

Channel League-champion Dos Pueblos had its season come to an end. The Chargers shot 429 and were led by Bella Vigna’s 6-over 76. She was followed by Julia Forster (80), Gabby Minier (81), Hannah Cho (88), Nicole Calene (104) and Kathy Ramirez-Gijon 124.

Top three teams:

Walnut 358: Abigail Wiranatha 4-under 66, Tiffany Le 72, Katherine Muzi 72, Nicole Le 74, Naomi Wirantha 74, Trussy Li 75.

Westlake 368: Kristen Chen 71, Toni Sottile 72, Marisa D’Amore 74, Lauryn Wang 75, Jessie Song 76, Celina You 84

Harvard Westlake 402: Josie Baker 74, Daisy Wan 76, Katie Kennedy 83, Kimberly Wang 84, Skylar Graham 85, Claire Dennis 89