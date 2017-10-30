Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Walnut Captures CIF-SS Northern Regional Golf; Dos Pueblos Ends Season

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 30, 2017 | 5:15 p.m.

Abigail Wiranatha shot a 4-under par 66 to earn medalist honors and lead Walnut High to the title at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Girls Golf Team Championship on Monday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.

Walnut threw out a 75 and won with a team total of 358.

Twenty schools competed in the tournament.

Westlake (368) and Harvard Westlake (402) finished second and third to join Walnut in advancing to the CIF-SS SCGA Championship next week.

Oaks Christian (405) finished fourth and Calabasas was fifth (408)

Channel League-champion Dos Pueblos had its season come to an end. The Chargers shot 429 and were led by Bella Vigna’s 6-over 76. She was followed by Julia Forster (80), Gabby Minier (81), Hannah Cho (88), Nicole Calene (104) and Kathy Ramirez-Gijon 124.

Top three teams:

Walnut 358: Abigail Wiranatha 4-under 66, Tiffany Le 72, Katherine Muzi 72, Nicole Le 74, Naomi Wirantha 74,  Trussy Li 75.

Westlake 368: Kristen Chen 71, Toni Sottile 72, Marisa D’Amore 74, Lauryn Wang 75, Jessie Song 76, Celina You 84

Harvard Westlake 402: Josie Baker 74, Daisy Wan 76, Katie Kennedy 83, Kimberly Wang 84, Skylar Graham 85, Claire Dennis 89

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 