Walnut Wins CIF Northern Division Team Golf Title

Golf

Walnut, led by a 2-under 70 from Abigail Wirantha, won the CIF-SS Northern Division Team Golf Championship at Soule Park in Ojai on Mlonday with a team score of 377.

Westlake shot 388 and Oaks Christian scored 400 to place second and third, respectively, to join Walnut at the CIF Team Finals and SCGA qualifier on Thursday at River Ridge Golf Course’s Vineyard Course.

There were 18 teams in the field.

Santa Barbara shot 469 in the tournament. Melia Haller led the Dons with an 83 and Lizzie Goss shot 88. The other Santa Barbara golfers were Aoife Braverman (96), Allie Womack (95), Maddie Malmsten (107) and Lulu Dunaway (122).