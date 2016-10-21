Walter Emil Thiele, formerly of Santa Barbara, 1927-2016

Posted on October 21, 2016 | 5:38 p.m.

Source: PL Fry & Son Funeral Home

Walter Emil Thiele, 89, of Manteca, CA., (formerly of Santa Barbara, CA and Sun City West, AZ) passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.

Walter was born on June 14, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Walter and Agnes Thiele.

On Jan. 31, 1948, he married his beloved Kathleen (Herriges) and they have shared a 68-year love story.

He is the dear father of five daughters; the late Jeanne Bauer, Janet (Bob) Jensen, Donna (Randy) Strange, Doris (DJ) Kavanagh, and Patricia Comito; and six sons; Keenan (Gayle), Brian (Sharon), James, Thomas, Daniel (Laurie) and David (Stephanie); and is loved by 28 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

He is the brother of Eric Thiele (the late Fern); and the late William Thiele (the late Barbara).

He is also brother-in-law of the late Harlyn (Suzanne) Herriges, the late Roger (the late Audrey) Herriges, David (Nancy) Herriges, Russell (Claudette) Herriges, the late Gary Herriges, and Michael (Judy) Herriges; Joanne (Raymond) Spraitz, the late Karen Conklin, Virginia (the late Ronald) Marek, and Susan (the late Leo) Oxborough.

Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Walter retired as the engineering services manager for Delco Systems Division of General Motors; and was aboard member of American Defense Preparedness Agency. He was a proud World War II veteran.

PL Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thiele family. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at St. Raphael Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, followed by internment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. A reception will follow internment.

Contributions may be made to Walter’s charity of choice, Hospice of the Conejo, 80 E. Hillcrest Dr. #204, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 or online at hospiceoftheconejo.org. An online guest book is available at www.plfryandson.com.

Arrangements by PL Fry & Son Funeral Home.