Walter G. Lormer, Jr. of Santa Barbara died July 12, 2015.

He was 90 years old, and was born on Aug. 4, 1924.

A funeral service is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, July 22, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel.

Interment will follow at the Goleta Cemetery.