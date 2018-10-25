Posted on October 25, 2018 | 1:21 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Walter I. Ried, 87, of Santa Barbara, died Oct. 24, 2018. He was born on March 27, 1931.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.