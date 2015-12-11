Walter “John” Davis of Santa Barbara, 1949-2015

Posted on December 11, 2015 | 4:18 p.m.

Source: Annette Davis

Walter “John” Davis passed away peacefully Nov. 25, 2015, at the age of 66.

He was born Sept. 30, 1949, in Sheridan, Wyo., to Bill and Alison Davis. He grew up in Phoenix and served in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam.

John enjoyed creating and designing custom wood furniture and cabinets. He built and placed remarkable custom cabinets in homes, schools, churches and businesses located throughout the Prescott and Verde Valley areas in Arizona.

He built and remodeled beautiful high-end homes in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz. He continued working in construction, remodeling and cabinetry later when he moved to Santa Barbara and later Ventura, Calif.

With his lifetime of hard work and dedication he has left an enduring legacy as a master craftsman and respected home remodeler.

An outgoing and friendly and enjoyed meeting new people and experiencing new things, John was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and he will be dearly missed.

Along with remodeling and wood working, he had an eye for landscape design and an ability to see potential for improvement in any yard, property or building.

He had a wonderful sense of humor. Many people probably remember a time when he helped them out or fixed something in their home.

His favorite sports team was the Phoenix Suns, especially during the 1980s and '90s. He also liked to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks or any college football game on TV.

He enjoyed hiking, camping and fishing. He loved being a dog owner and often spoke fondly of Moni the Pomeranian.

John suffered from ALS but he never felt sorry for himself. He stayed strong and fought against the effects as long as he could.

He remained positive and knew God had a plan for him. He appreciated the loving care he received from so many caregivers and medical staff.

He will be missed by his soul mate, Robin Ruge; his daughter, Tiffany (Brandon); his grandchildren, Callie, Skyla, Charlotte and Timmy; his brother, Richard (Danna); his sister, Barbara (Bob); his brother, Robert (Annette) and family; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.