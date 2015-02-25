Walter McCartney of Santa Barbara, 1937-2015

Posted on February 25, 2015 | 1:03 p.m.

Source: Judy McCartney

Walter Henry McCartney, our beloved husband and father, went safely home forever on Feb. 20, 2015. He was 78.

Walt is absent from the body but we know he is present with the Lord.

Walter was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Canonsburg, Penn.

He served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Southern California Gas Co. for 22 years in Santa Barbara. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Raphael’s Parish as well as an usher.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Walker and Pauline McCartney, and his beloved sister, Loretta Hall. He is survived by Judy McCartney, his wife of 47 years; sons Michael Williams and Joshua McCartney; daughters Paula O'Briant (Tom) and Audrey McCartney; brother Raymond McCartney and sister-in-law Aretta Coffelt; his cherished grandchildren, Keven, Kash, Hannah, Ashton and Riley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Walter in a word: selflessness. This was a man who would always go the extra mile. He touched so many lives by teaching all always to do the right thing. He loved and treasured his family and was so proud of the life he and Judy built together. He cherished all the time he was able to spend with the ones he loved — nothing made him happier than being with family. He will be missed for his generosity and his devotion to his family and friends.

Walt’s life was filled with love, adventure and accomplishments. His shining spirit will carry on with us forever. His impact was great.

Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 at St. Raphael Parish, with interment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 199 N. Hope St. in Santa Barbara. Light refreshments will be served following the Mass in the hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 509 E. Montecito St., Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, or call 805.690.6290.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.