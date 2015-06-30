Wanda M. Barnett, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1930-2015

Posted on June 30, 2015 | 8:30 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Former Santa Barbara resident Wanda M. Barnett was born April 16, 1930, and she died June 24, 2015. She was 85.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.