Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, April 8 , 2019, 3:45 pm | Fair 86º

 
 
 
 

Wandering Alpacas Corraled by CHP Officers, Animal Control in Hope Ranch

Pack animals had gotten loose from nearby ranch, and were safely reunited with owner

California Highway Patrol Officer Dylan Youngblood leads an errant alpaca.
California Highway Patrol Officer Dylan Youngblood leads an errant alpaca back to its home on Sunday in Hope Ranch. (California Highway Patrol photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 8, 2019 | 11:40 a.m.

It took the long arm of the law to corral a group of alpacas that got loose on Sunday and were strolling around Hope Ranch.

California Highway Patrol Officer Dylan Youngblood and Santa Barbara County Animal Services personnel were dispatched to a report of “wandering alpacas exploring Hope Ranch,” according to the CHP’s Facebook page.

“The animal control employee had knowledge that alpacas are pack animals. She related if you catch one the others will follow,” according to the Facebook post.

The group was able to place a rope around one of the alpacas and lead it toward its home, with the others dutifully following.

“No alpacas were hurt and everyone was happy,’ the CHP said. “Great job Officer Youngblood and Santa Barbara County Animal Services.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Three alpacas on the lam Sunday in Hope Ranch. Click to view larger
Three alpacas on the lam Sunday in Hope Ranch. They were corraled and returned to their owner. (California Highway Patrol photo)

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 