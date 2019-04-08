Wandering Alpacas Corraled by CHP Officers, Animal Control in Hope Ranch

Pack animals had gotten loose from nearby ranch, and were safely reunited with owner

It took the long arm of the law to corral a group of alpacas that got loose on Sunday and were strolling around Hope Ranch.

California Highway Patrol Officer Dylan Youngblood and Santa Barbara County Animal Services personnel were dispatched to a report of “wandering alpacas exploring Hope Ranch,” according to the CHP’s Facebook page.

“The animal control employee had knowledge that alpacas are pack animals. She related if you catch one the others will follow,” according to the Facebook post.

The group was able to place a rope around one of the alpacas and lead it toward its home, with the others dutifully following.

“No alpacas were hurt and everyone was happy,’ the CHP said. “Great job Officer Youngblood and Santa Barbara County Animal Services.”

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.