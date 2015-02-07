Want to Sell Your House? Consider These 3 Tips to Give Yourself an Edge

Inspection, decluttering and curb appeal are all worth the investment before you put your home on the market

Spring and summer are prime real estate seasons, a time when many homeowners choose to put their houses on the market or purchase a new one. Summer is an especially convenient time for families to move so that children’s school schedules are not interrupted midyear.

If you are considering putting your house on the market this spring or summer, there are a few things to think about doing now to ensure a smoother path toward the sale of your home.

Reneé Grubb, who co-founded Village Properties in 1996 and built the privately owned real estate company into one of the largest and most respected in the Santa Barbara area, knows a thing or two about what helps drive sales. When Noozhawk asked for her top three recommendations, she provided the following advice to homeowners thinking about putting their houses on the market.

» Get a Full Home Inspection. Grubb recommends that if the home has not been maintained on a regular basis, it is a good idea to have a licensed inspector go through the house to let the homeowner know what needs to be repaired and/or replaced.

“If the homeowner can afford to do these repairs, I highly recommend that they do and keep the receipts to prove the work has been done,” she said.

» Get Rid of Clutter. “As we live in our homes, we do not always realize how much we have collected,” Grubb said.

A good Realtor or stager can point out the things that should be put in storage so that buyers can actually see the home and envision their own things in it.

“Too much clutter is distracting,” Grubb continued. “Too many family photos can also be a distraction.”

She also says that this is a good time to take down items that the homeowner does not want to part with (a favorite chandelier, for example) in a sale.

» Curb Appeal Matters. “I know we are in a drought and we have to be careful with water, but try to make the outside of the house look as good as you can with some color,” Grubb advised. “If the exterior of the house needs paint or a touch up, right before putting it on the market is a good time to do it to improve its curb appeal.”

As the real estate market gains steam in the spring and summer months, following these three tips from a pro will hopefully make the sale of your home an easier experience.

