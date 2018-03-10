Wanted Felon Arrested After 5-Hour Standoff in Santa Maria

A wanted felon was arrested late Friday night after a lengthy standoff with police, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident began at about 5:50 p.m., when an officer noticed a vehicle that had been involved in a police pursuit parked on the 900 block of West Fesler Street, said Sgt. Andy Magallon.

The March 5 chase was terminated for public-safety reasons, and the driver was identified as Earnest Lee Evans, 45, of Santa Maria, Magallon said.

“While the officer was investigating the vehicle, he noticed Evans walk out of a residence…The residence was quickly surrounded by officers,” Magallon said. “Numerous attempts were made to communicate with Evans for his surrender, but he did not comply.”

Two other people in the residence did follow orders to exit the home, and officers spent about five hours trying to get Evans to surrender.

Officers obtained a search warrant and located Evans hiding in the attic of the residence, Magallon said.

“He continued to be non-compliant,” Magellon said, but was taken into custody with the assistance of a police K-9.

Evans was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for two outstanding felony warrants, as well as charges of felony resisting a peace officer and felony recklessly evading, Magallon said.

