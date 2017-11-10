Wanted Felon Arrested at Gunpoint in Santa Maria on Drug, Weapons Charges

A wanted man sought for a felony parole violation was arrested Friday afternoon in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Mark Streker said.

At approximately 2 p.m, officers conducted a traffic stop at gunpoint on the 1200 block of West Cook Street with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, Streker added.

Police arrested Michael Casias, 29, for felony parole violation and suspicion of possessing drugs for transportation and sale, and possessing a loaded firearm, Streker said.

Another man in the vehicle, Ivan Peralta, 21, was arrested on suspicion of drug-related charges.

Two female occupants in the vehicle during the traffic stop were released from the scene without charges, Streker added.

