Wanted: Gifts to Cheer Up Kids at Cottage Children’s Medical Center

Cottage Children’s Medical Center is in need of new toys, games, art supplies and other items to provide comfort and joy to the center’s pediatric patients during the holidays and throughout the year.

The medical center will be holding a toy drive, 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21.

Toys and gifts may be delivered at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital entrance driveway at 400 W. Pueblo St.

For gift ideas, see the gift Wish List at cottagehealth.org/toy-donations. All gifts must be new and unwrapped.

For more information or questions about donations, contact Jaynie Wood at [email protected] or Ann Peyrat at [email protected]

— Maria Zate for Cottage Children’s Medical Center.