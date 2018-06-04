Wanted Man Arrested After Standoff with Deputies in Carpinteria

Brandon Cheek, 46, of Santa Barbara was booked into County Jail on multiple outstanding warrants

A Santa Barbara man wanted on outstanding felony warrants was arrested Monday after a standoff with deputies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to Padaro Lane in Carpinteria at about noon on a report of a man trespassing and in violation of a domestic-violence restraining order, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The suspect made entrance into the home, and when he saw law enforcement arrive at the door, he barricaded himself inside the residence,” Hoover said. “He was determined to be alone inside the residence.”

Deputies set up a perimeter around the home, and called in two K-9 teams. They also were assisted by members of the sheriff’s Compliance Response Team and Special Investigations Bureau.

“After more than an hour of issuing commands requesting the suspect to surrender, deputies deployed tear gas into the bedroom where the suspect was barricaded,” Hoover said. “Soon after, they were able to make entrance into the residence and detain the suspect without incident.”

Brandon Cheek, 46, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on outstanding warrants for first-degree burglary, robbery, intimidating a witness, felony domestic violence and violating a domestic-violence restraining order, Hoover said.

He also was booked for an additional domestic-violence restraining order violation and delaying or obstructing a peace officer, she added.

