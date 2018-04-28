Wanted Man Arrested in Connection with Robbery in Santa Maria

A wanted Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday in connection with a robbery at a hardware store earlier this month, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

On April 23, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Harbor Freight Tools store at 1460 S. Broadway, said Acting Sgt. David Culver.

The suspect assaulted a store employee and fled before police arrived, Culver said.

Officers located video allegedly showing the suspect fighting with a store employee.

“During the fight with the suspect, a store employee suffered a severe head injury,” Culver said.

On Saturday, officers arrested Ian Michael Applegate, 20, of Santa Maria for an outstanding warrant, and determined he also was the suspect sought in the earlier robbery, Culver said.

It's not clear what charges he will face in addition to the warrant.

