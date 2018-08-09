Wanted Man Arrested, Stolen Vehicle Recovered at Goleta Beach

A wanted man was facing multiple charges Thursday after leading Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies on a short foot pursuit in Goleta.

Andrew Sebastian Lopez, 22, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with force, assault on a peace officer, vehicle theft and a no-bail arrest warrant, according to Lt. Kevin Huddle.

Additional charges were being sought forpossession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.

Lopez is on post-release community supervision probation, and was wanted on the no-bail warrant, Huddle said.

He was allegedly walking through Goleta Beach Park when deputies and a probation officer assigned to the AB109 Compliance Response Team, or CRT, saw him.

Team members attempted to contact Lopez, who immediately fled on foot through the beach parking lot.

“A CRT deputy was able to intercept Lopez and attempted to get Lopez into custody,” Huddle said. “Lopez sprayed water at the deputy and tried to strike the deputy with closed fists.

"The deputy avoided Lopez’s assault and took Lopez to the ground where he was handcuffed with the assistance of other CRT members,” Huddle continued.

Lopez suffered a laceration to his arm. Paramedics responded to the scene and treated his injury, Huddle said.

During a search of Lopez’ backpack during his arrest, deputies located “numerous” hypodermic needles. Of those, one was loaded with suspected heroin.

Deputies also found a car key inside Lopez’ backpack.

A search of the beach parking lot revealed the ignition key was associated with a Ford Escape that was parked near the Beachside Bar-Cafe restaurant. The vehicle had recently been reported stolen to the Santa Barbara Police Department, Huddle said.

