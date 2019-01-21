Wanted Man Eludes Capture by Sheriff’s Deputies After Traffic Stop

A wanted man eluded capture by deputies Monday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 2:30 p.m., the suspect fled on foot from deputies during a traffic stop on the 5000 block of Rhoads Avenue, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

A sheriff’s K-9 unit and a county helicopter were called in to assist with the search.

“A notice was sent out to residents in the area asking them to be on the lookout for the suspect, who was described as an adult Hispanic male with a shaved head,” Hoover said.

"The deputies know who the suspect is, and will be continuing to conduct an investigation until he is apprehended."

The man, whose name was not released, is not believed to be armed and dangerous, Hoover said.

A 28-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle in the traffic stop was arrested for a parole violation and narcotics-possession charges, Hoover said. Her name was not released.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.