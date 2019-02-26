Pixel Tracker

Man With No-Bail Warrant Arrested After Barricading Himself in Goleta Apartment

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 26, 2019 | 11:24 a.m.

A Carpinteria man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement officers on a foot pursuit, barricading himself in a Goleta apartment and refusing to surrender, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The department's AB 109 Compliance Reponse Team were searching for Jacob Dreyer, 28, who had a no-bail arrest warrant due to violating terms of his probation, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman. 

Around 2:15 p.m., sheriff's personnel located Dreyer, a convicted felon, on the 300 block of Mathilda Drive in Goleta, she said.

“CRT members attempted to apprehend Dreyer who immediately ran, leading them on a short foot pursuit,” Hoover said. “CRT members chased Dreyer until he entered an apartment, which was later determined to belong to an acquaintance, where he barricaded himself.”

Jacob Dreyer Click to view larger
Jacob Dreyer

Sheriff's deputies established a perimeter and made announcements asking him to surrender peacefully, as well as phone calls into the apartment, she said.

Authorities sent out an emergency alert telling residents in the area to shelter in place during the incident. 

Dreyer remained barricaded and refused to surrender, but came out after authorities broke down the front door, Hoover said. 

He was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. 

