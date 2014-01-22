Search for Wanted Parolee Leads to Three Arrests

The search for a wanted felon led to three arrests at a Santa Maria apartment Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from State Parole, County Probation and Santa Maria police went to an apartment on the 1900 block of South Lincoln to look for Jorge Cortez, 29, who was suspected of violating his parole.

Cortez jumped out of the second-story window when authorities entered the apartment and fell about 20 feet, breaking his leg, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for a parole violation after being released from the hospital.

There were five adults and two children at the apartment when authorities arrived, and Williams said that more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.

The 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy were taken into custody by Child Welfare Services since the drugs were on the floor of the children’s bedroom along with food and toys, Williams said.

Once the children were medically cleared at a local hospital, they were turned over to a grandparent.

Both parents, Rafael Ceja, 26, and Mayra Quintinar, 24, were arrested and charged with felony child endangerment and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Williams said they are members of Santa Maria gangs and have prior gang charges.

