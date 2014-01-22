Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:33 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Search for Wanted Parolee Leads to Three Arrests

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 22, 2014 | 12:46 p.m.

Jorge Cortez
Jorge Cortez

The search for a wanted felon led to three arrests at a Santa Maria apartment Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from State Parole, County Probation and Santa Maria police went to an apartment on the 1900 block of South Lincoln to look for Jorge Cortez, 29, who was suspected of violating his parole.

Cortez jumped out of the second-story window when authorities entered the apartment and fell about 20 feet, breaking his leg, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for a parole violation after being released from the hospital.

There were five adults and two children at the apartment when authorities arrived, and Williams said that more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.

Rafael Ceja
Rafael Ceja

The 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy were taken into custody by Child Welfare Services since the drugs were on the floor of the children’s bedroom along with food and toys, Williams said.

Once the children were medically cleared at a local hospital, they were turned over to a grandparent.

Mayra Quintinar
Mayra Quintinar

Both parents, Rafael Ceja, 26, and Mayra Quintinar, 24, were arrested and charged with felony child endangerment and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Williams said they are members of Santa Maria gangs and have prior gang charges.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 