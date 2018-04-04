Wanted Parolee Among 2 Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges in Orcutt

Two men — including a wanted parolee — were arrested on drug and weapons charges Thursday during a traffic stop in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrests occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of South Pacific Street, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Daniel Vasquez, 29, of Santa Maria, who was wanted for an alleged parole violation, was a passenger in the vehicle, and was taken into custody without incident, Hoover said.

During his arrest, Vasquez was found to be in possession of heroin and loaded syringes, Hoover said.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and was being held without bail.

“When Sheriff’s deputies conducted a parole search of the vehicle, they located methamphetamine hidden under the driver’s floor mat, and a .22-caliber handgun on the driver’s side of the vehicle,” Hoover said.

The driver, Uriel Angulorochin, 34, of El Monte, California, was arrested on narcotics and weapons charges, Hoover said.

He also was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $35,000.

Two other people were arrested during the investigation for outstanding warrants and for being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said. Their names were not released.

Vasquez had been at large since Sept. 1, when deputies made narcotics-related arrests on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road in Orcutt.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.