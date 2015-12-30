Wanted Parolee Arrested In Lompoc After Pursuit

Advice

A wanted parolee from Lompoc was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday night after leading officers on a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Lompoc police said they saw a previously reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West Walnut Avenue, but the driver sped away at approximately 7:20 p.m.

“Due to concerns for public safety because of the high speeds reached by the suspect vehicle, the pursuit was terminated,” police said.

A short time later, the suspect crashed into a metal fence on the 300 block of North 9th Avenue.

The driver ran from the scene but was captured a short distance away after officers established a perimeter to secure and search the area.

The suspect, David Thomas Sosa, 28, was booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail on suspicion of evading arrest, possessing stolen property, transporting a controlled substance for sale, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and violating of electronic monitoring terms, police said.

