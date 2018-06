Wanted: Poll Workers for June 5 State Primary

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is looking for volunteers to serve as poll workers for the June 5 statewide direct primary election. Community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election.

Large employers in the county can show support by allowing and encouraging their employees to participate.



“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.

Poll workers who work at a polling place receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for Election Day and to attend training. Each polling place has one or more precinct boards comprised of one inspector and two to four clerks.

Each polling place has a coordinator, and if needed, a traffic clerk. To be a poll worker, one must meet the following criteria:

» Be a registered voter in the state of California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States, as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for his or her lack of U.S. citizenship.

» Be able to follow written and verbal instruction.

» Be available to serve on Election Day, June 5, from about 6 a.m.-9 p.m. or until all the closing procedures have been completed.

» Must be available to attend a mandatory training class.

Howard Hudson volunteers as a poll worker and as an Adopt-A-Poll organizer for the Santa Barbara Host Lions Club because he wants to be a part of the democratic process.

“I feel that as a citizen I am obligated to do what I can to help with the process, and I encourage others to get involved and participate," Hudson said. "Election Day is busy, but rewarding, and I get to meet others supporting our democratic process and right to vote.”

To learn more about the poll worker program and training process, visit http://sbcassessor.com/Elections/Pollworker.aspx.

To sign up, call 1-844-259-0348, or email to (Santa Barbara/Goleta/Carpinteria area) [email protected] or Santa Maria/Lompoc/Santa Ynez area: [email protected]

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.