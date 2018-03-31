Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Wanted: Poll Workers for June 5 State Primary

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | March 31, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is looking for volunteers to serve as poll workers for the June 5 statewide direct primary election. Community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election.

Large employers in the county can show support by allowing and encouraging their employees to participate.
 
“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.

Poll workers who work at a polling place receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for Election Day and to attend training. Each polling place has one or more precinct boards comprised of one inspector and two to four clerks.

Each polling place has a coordinator, and if needed, a traffic clerk. To be a poll worker, one must meet the following criteria:

» Be a registered voter in the state of California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States, as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for his or her lack of U.S. citizenship.
» Be able to follow written and verbal instruction.
» Be available to serve on Election Day, June 5, from about 6 a.m.-9 p.m. or until all the closing procedures have been completed.
» Must be available to attend a mandatory training class.

Howard Hudson volunteers as a poll worker and as an Adopt-A-Poll organizer for the Santa Barbara Host Lions Club because he wants to be a part of the democratic process.

“I feel that as a citizen I am obligated to do what I can to help with the process, and I encourage others to get involved and participate," Hudson said. "Election Day is busy, but rewarding, and I get to meet others supporting our democratic process and right to vote.”

To learn more about the poll worker program and training process, visit http://sbcassessor.com/Elections/Pollworker.aspx.

To sign up, call 1-844-259-0348, or email to (Santa Barbara/Goleta/Carpinteria area) [email protected] or Santa Maria/Lompoc/Santa Ynez area: [email protected]

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 