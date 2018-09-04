Wanted: Poll Workers For Nov. 6 Election

POLL WORKERS NEEDED FOR THE NOVEMBER 6, 2018 CONSOLIDATED GENERAL ELECTION

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is looking for volunteers to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 6 Consolidated General Election. Community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election.

Large employers in the county can show support by allowing and encouraging their employees to participate.

"Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them, voting does not happen," said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.

Poll workers at a polling place receive a stipend of $180-$240 for Election Day and to attend training. Each polling place has one or more precinct boards comprised of one inspector and two to four clerks.

Each polling place has a coordinator and if needed, a traffic clerk. To be a poll worker, you must meet the following criteria:

» Be a registered voter in the state of California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States, as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for his or her lack of U.S. citizenship.

» Be able to follow written and verbal instruction.

» Be available to serve Election Day (Nov. 6) from about 6 a.m.-9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.

» Must be available to attend a mandatory training class.

Howard Hudson said he volunteers as a poll worker and as an Adopt-A-Poll organizer for the Santa Barbara Host Lions Club because he wants to be a part of the democratic process.

"I feel that as a citizen I am obligated to do what I can to help with the process and I encourage others to get involved and participate,” Hudson said.

“Election Day is busy, but rewarding and I get to meet others supporting our democratic process and right to vote," he said.

To learn more about the poll worker program and training process, visit http://sbcassessor.com/Elections/Pollworker.aspx.

To sign up, call 1-844-259-0348, or email in Santa Barbara/Goleta/Carpinteria area: [email protected]; or in Santa Maria/Lompoc/Santa Ynez area: [email protected]

— Joseph E. Holland for Santa Barbara County.