Wanted: Residents With Vision to Serve on Solvang Boards

The city of Solvang has announced the re-opening of applications for membership on the city’s Planning Commission and Board of Architectural Review.

Residents with a vision, who want to help shape the future of Solvang and, most importantly, who cherish the culture, history and character of Solvang as it continues to grow and evolve, are encouraged to apply.

The Planning Commission and Board of Architectural Review play a central role in shaping the physical, social and economic health of our Solvang.

Professional experience in urban design and planning; architecture or landscape architecture; real estate law, finance, and development; community and economic development; sustainable development and green building would all be of value to the city and would help in reviewing, developing conditions, and deciding on the projects and concerns that come before the planning commission.

Applicants must be Solvang city residents. Applications along with formal letters of interest for the Planning Commission or Board of Architectural Review will be accepted through 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Letters of interest should include why the applicant would like to be considered for appointment, why he/she is uniquely qualified to be appointed, and the person's vision for Solvang.

Applications can be found on the city website, www.cityofsolvang.com in the Recent News section, and should be mailed or delivered to the City Clerk.

— Lisa S. Martin for city of Solvang.