Local News

Authorities Searching for Wanted Santa Maria Man Who Fled After Crashing Minivan

Suspect allegedly crashed his vehicle into a children's playground and fled the scene after being pulled over in the Westgate neighborhood

crashed vehicle Click to view larger
Authorities conducted a lengthy search for a wanted Santa Maria man Tuesday after the suspect crashed his vehicle and fled the scene in the Westgate neighborhood.  (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 11, 2018 | 10:59 a.m.

A Santa Maria man with an arrest warrant fled from Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday, crashing his minivan in an apartment playground and prompting an unsuccessful search of a neighborhood.

At approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Caravan after the vehicle was observed traveling through an intersection without stopping completely at Duvali Street and Estriga Lane, sheriff's Sgt. Jarrett Morris said. 

The driver initially yielded to deputies but fled in the vehicle, Morris said.

Before deputies could get back to their vehicle, the driver lost control of the minivan and crashed through a concrete gate and into a play area at the Westgate Courtyard Apartments where several children were playing, Morris added.

Witnesses identified the driver as Santa Maria resident Saam Massoudi, 33, who deputies knew had a warrant issued for his arrest. Massoudi and an unknown passenger fled from the scene.  

Deputies searched the area, along with officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and K-9 units, but were unable to locate Massoudi.

A helicopter flew overhead to help the search, and a command post was set up at the Liberty Elementary School parking lot.

mugshot Click to view larger
Saam Massoudi

Morris said deputies searched the vehicle and found a bag with 35.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and a digital scale. 

Massoudi is currently wanted for his outstanding felony warrants, plus several charges related to his actions Tuesday, including willfully fleeing law enforcement officers in a vehicle without disregard for the safety of others, hit-and-run, and possession of methamphetamine for sale.  

Anyone who knows of Massoudi whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724. To leave an anonymous tip, call the tip line at 805.681.4171 or submit an anonymous tip on the website here. 

This is not the first time Massoudi has been the focus of a law enforcement operation involving a helicopter searching overhead.

In October, Massoudi was one of three people apprehended after a lengthy standoff at a residence in the Westgate neighborhood where Massoudi was the primary subject sought.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

