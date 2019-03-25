Scottish Fugitive May Be in Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Police Say

A Scottish fugitive who reportedly faked his own death in Monterey County last month may be in Santa Barbara County, according to Lompoc police.

Kim Gordon, who is in his 50s, is facing a total of 24 charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual assaults and other allegations in Scotland, according to police.

On Friday, a Buellton resident said a person she believed to be Gordon came to her door to offer to do asphalt work.

The man reportedly was adamant the resident go to his truck to get a business card and was angry when she refused, but he ultimately left.

The man returned on Saturday and again displayed anger when the resident did not go along with him.

Authorities believe that man is Gordon, who reportedly went missing from Monastery Beach near Carmel in Monterey County in late February.

The man’s 17-year-old son reported him missing after saying he had gone swimming. A search failed to turn up Gordon or his body.

Authorities later determined Gordon, also known as Kim Avis, is facing charges in Scotland. He missed a court hearing in Scotland earlier this month, which led a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest, according to The Scottish Sun.

Gordon is described as a white male adult, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and a Scottish accent.

He was last seen driving a white Ford F-150 truck, Lompoc police said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department was notified about the incidents in Buellton, Lompoc police said.

Shortly after Gordon went missing in Monterey County, there were reports of possible sightings of Gordon in northern San Luis Obispo County, according to police.

