Wanted Suspects Arrested in Orcutt, Pismo Beach Following Sheriff’s Investigation

Several suspects, two of whom were wanted by authorities, were arrested Thursday for primarily drug-related offenses, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Joanna Savoy and Vanessa Vasquez of Santa Maria, Bernell Quillens of Marin, California, and two others were arrested after a county Sheriff’s Department investigation into Savoy’s whereabouts, according to department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Savoy was previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance for sale and wanted for violating the terms of her subsequent community supervision, Hoover said.

The investigation led the authorities to a hotel in Pismo Beach, where Savoy, Vasquez, Santa Maria resident Clarissa Bautista, and a male subject were taken into custody without incident, Hoover said.

“Savoy and Vasquez were found to be in possession of more than one ounce of methamphetamine and about $2,300 in cash,” Hoover said in a statement. “Evidence was also obtained indicating the suspects were selling the narcotics.”

Bautista, 30, had a usable amount of methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle on her, but was issued a citation and released, along with the male, who was not found to be in violation of any laws, Hoover said.

Vasquez, also 30, was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession for sales of a controlled substance, a parole hold, and for committing a felony while on bail, Hoover said.

Savoy, 35, was also booked into San Luis Obispo Jail for a “no bail” community supervision warrant and her drug possession, Hoover said.

A vehicle was also stopped Thursday at Highway 101 and Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt for a minor traffic violation unrelated to the Savoy investigation, where Quillens was arrested.

The 35-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for outstanding warrants related to possession of dangerous drugs in Georgia and “trafficking of a child for sexual purposes” in Texas, according to Hoover.

Quillens was wanted in both states.

