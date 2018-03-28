Wanted: Volunteers for Carpinteria Beach Earth Day Project

California State Parks invites the community to join in celebration of Earth Day by volunteering on April 21 for restoration and cleanup at Carpinteria State Beach.

Carpinteria Beach is one of 40 state parks selected as grant recipients by the California State Parks Foundation for environmental protection projects taking place as part of the foundation’s 20th Annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup celebration.

Earth Day is celebrated each April to help diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

Activities on the day promote stewardship and sustainability of shoreline parks.

Projects planned for volunteers on Earth Day at Carpinteria State Beach include constructing and planting native plant gardens along the newly opened beach boardwalk.

Individuals and groups of volunteers are asked to sign up to in advance by visiting http://www.calparks.org/help/earth-day.

On April 21, registered volunteers will report to Carpinteria State Beach, 205 Palm Ave., Carpinteria, for 8:30 a.m. check-in. Project activities schedule runs 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Children are invited to participate, with parental supervision. Gloves and tools will be available. All attendees should dress appropriately for outdoor planting activities. Water will be provided; attendees are urged to bring refillable water bottles.

For more information, visit http://www.calparks.org/help/earth-day.

To learn about the event at Carpinteria State Beach or other Earth Day volunteer opportunities with California State Parks in Santa Barbara County, call Danette Delgado, 585-1869.

— Danette Delgado for California Department of Parks and Recreation.