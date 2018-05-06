Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Wanted: Volunteers for Civil Grand Jury

By Carrie Taylor for Santa Barbara Superior Court | May 6, 2018 | 1:27 p.m.

The Superior Court is seeking volunteers for the 2018-19 Civil Grand Jury, Superior Court executive officer Darrel Parker has announced.

To be considered for Grand Jury service, one must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year, and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

Some principal functions of the Grand Jury include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government; involvement in fiscal or management audits; and preparation of reports on related matters. Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one year, July 1 through June 30, and usually involves about 25 hours of work per week.

Service on the Grand Jury is an huge sacrifice of time; however, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community.

For more information or an application, call Jury Services during regular business hours in Santa Barbara, 882-4530, or Santa Maria, 614-6464. 

Interested parties may also pick up applications at the Jury Assembly Building, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, or Jury Assembly Building F, 312 E. Cook St., Santa Maria. Applications also are available online at www.sbcourts.org.

Deadline for submitting an application is now Friday May 11. The new Grand Jury will begin on July 1 and serve through June 30, 2019.

— Carrie Taylor for Santa Barbara Superior Court.

 

