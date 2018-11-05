Wanted: Volunteers to Glean Local Fruit for Hunger Relief Groups

Volunteers are needed to help glean fresh mandarins from an estate in Goleta, where the fruit would otherwise go to waste. The event is 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 15. Location details will be sent upon pre-registration at https://foodforward.org/events/event-detail/?id=12068. Pre-registration is required.

Food Forward is a nonprofit organization that recovers fresh produce from backyards, orchards, farmers markets and wholesale distributors and donates it to community support and hunger relief agencies.

All the fruit harvested will be donated to local hunger-relief agencies such at Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

Volunteers should be comfortable picking and carrying boxes of fruit, but don’t need to worry about bringing equipment or transporting the fruit. This opportunity is open to volunteers ages five and older, though children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Gleaning is the practice of collecting leftover or unused produce from farms, neighborhood backyards, farmer’s markets and wholesale distribution centers. Food Forward then shares that produce with people who don’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Food Forward is a volunteer organization that hosts events for the public to get involved in the gleaning movement where they live. o date, Food Forward has recovered and donated some 60 million pounds of produce since it started in 2009.

People in the 805 area code live in an area of agricultural abundance, yet there are many people who go hungry. Gleaning is an opportunity for communities to come together and help fight hunger locally, while connecting with neighbors, reducing food waste and creating a healthier community.

Every year, millions of pounds of food go unharvested in fields and neighborhoods across the region. Volunteers and community partners are needed to help local gleaning groups capture this produce to help feed our communities in need.

To volunteer or for more information, visit: www.foodforward.org.

— Jill Santos for Food Forward.