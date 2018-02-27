Wanted: Volunteers to Serve on County Panels

Third Dist. County Supervisor Joan Hartmann has announced a number of openings are available on volunteer county boards and commissions.

The 3rd District encompasses UCSB, Isla Vista, Western Goleta, the Gaviota Coast, the Santa Ynez Valley, unincorporated parts of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Casmalia, Tanglewood, and the city of Guadalupe.

The 3rd District is the county's most diverse district, with agriculture, high-tech industry, tourism, and a world-class university. The area is made up of open spaces, coastline, historic small-town centers, and neighborhoods.

Hartmann seeks residents of the 3rd District to serve on the following county boards and commissions:

Behavioral Wellness Commission (two openings)

Board of Architecture Review Central County (alternate position)

Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

Human Services Commission

Civil Service Commission

Veteran’s Services Advisory Committee

“Volunteer service on a commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about county government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Hartmann said.

Preferably, applicants will live in 3rd District www.countyofsb.org/bos/hartmann/map.sbc, and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve. Following is a description of these boards and committees:

» Behavioral Wellness" The Behavioral Wellness Commission is an advisory board to the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and the Board of Supervisors regarding the county’s provision of mental health and alcohol, and other drug programs and services.

» Board of Architecture Review Central County: The CBAR reviews and provides feedback to applicants ensuring good quality architecture, development, and building design are compatible with community standards in unincorporated areas of the county between Lompoc and Goleta.

» Housing Authority Board of Commissioners: Board members serve as governing officers and the policy-making body to the Housing Authority, a public corporation. The Housing Authority constructs, maintains and operates affordable housing for low income tenants throughout Santa Barbara County.

» Human Services Commission: Board members are responsible for reviewing and providing recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for the General Fund Human Services allocation ($1.2 million), the annual Federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services Grant fund.

» Civil Service Commission: The commission oversees the administration of the Civil Service system within the county.

It holds hearings on appeals of disciplinary actions as provided by the Civil Service Rules; on discrimination complaints; conducts investigations concerning the administration of personnel or conditions of employment; makes recommendations on Civil Service Rules and advises the Board of Supervisors.

» Veteran’s Services Advisory Committee: The mission of this committee is to:

Ensure each Santa Barbara County veteran obtains entitlement benefits for which they may be eligible; serve as a liaison with the Veterans Service officer in the interest of improving and enhancing relationships and coordinating community activities; Study, advise and recommend to the Veterans Service officer on special problem areas relating to veterans within the Santa Barbara County and Tri-County area as needed; preserve and strengthen veterans’ affairs within the prescribed area.

To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, visit http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards-commissions/apply.sbc.

Applications also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 105 E. Anapamu St., Rm. 407, 4th floor in Santa Barbara.

For questions or assistance with submitting an application, contact Gina Fischer, 568-2192 or email [email protected]

— Alma Hernandez for 3rd Dist. County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.