War to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

War, one of the top funk groups of the 1970s, is bringing their unique fusion of funk, R&B, rock and Latin styles to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

The roots of War lay in an R&B cover band called the Creators, started by guitarist Howard Scott and drummer Harold Brown in 1962.

The group had an appetite for different sounds from the start, ranging from R&B and blues to the Latin music they absorbed while growing up in the racially mixed ghettos of Los Angeles.

In 1968, the band was reconfigured and dubbed Nightshift. In 1969, Nightshift was discovered by producer Jerry Goldstein when the band was backing football star Deacon Jones, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams, during his performance at a small, Hollywood nightclub.

Goldstein suggested the band as possible collaborators to former Animals lead singer Eric Burdon, who had been searching Los Angeles clubs for a new act.

After witnessing Nightshift in concert, Burdon took charge of the group and gave them a provocative new name, War. They recorded and released their first album Eric Burdon Declares War later that year, which included breakout hit “Spill the Wine.”

They toured across Europe and the United States, gaining popularity and a remarkable following. However, shortly after releasing their second album The Black-Man's Burdon in 1970, Burdon left the band.

War hit mainstream popularity with the release of the album All Day Music in 1972. The album included hit single “Slippin’ into Darkness,” which sold over 1 million copies and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Their second album, The World is a Ghetto, was even more successful, obtaining the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and in 1973 was awarded Album of the Year by Billboard Magazine.

Since then, War has produced and released multiple memorable R&B chart-topping singles. To name a few are “Gypsy Man,” “Me and Baby Brother,” “Summer,” “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.