Morning Fog to Clear for Sunny Skies Through Weekend

Santa Barbara’s holiday weekend will bring foggy mornings and sunny afternoons, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Patchy fog is expected in the mornings with temperatures peaking at 80 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with nighttime lows around 62.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with light winds, varying from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The warm weather will carry into next week, with highs around 78.

A hazardous weather outlook and beach hazards statement was issued for Santa Barbara County and other areas on California’s coast for an increased risk of rip currents through Monday night.

The swells causing rip currents will also elevate surf on south-facing beaches, like Santa Barbara’s, with surf elevated 3 to 5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Beachgoers and swimmers are advised to use caution in the water, stay near occupied lifeguard towers and, if caught in a rip current pulled out to sea, to swim parallel to the shore.

