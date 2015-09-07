Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:09 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Warm Temperatures Will Stick Around All Week After Ushering in Labor Day Crowds

National Weather Service forecasts highs of 90 throughout Santa Barbara County this week with low humidity, increasing the potential fire danger

Terry Bennett hands out bottled water to a tourist passing by Stearns Wharf on Monday in the heat. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Southen California on Monday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 7, 2015 | 2:12 p.m.

Rising temperatures ushered in a warm Labor Day on the South Coast, and the National Weather Service said that though temps will remain higher than average for this time of year, they won’t come close to breaking heat records.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Monday, letting people know about the heat in Southern California this week, and urged people to stay hydrated.

“It’s going to have a warming trend with peaks on Wednesday and Thursday,” said Stuart Seto, weather specialist with National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Temperatures will decrease slightly starting Friday.

Hot weather is on its way for Santa Barbara, with Wednesday sending the mercury to 90, and Thursday inching even higher to 91 degrees. 

By Saturday, the weather should cool off to about 84 degrees, Seto said.

In Santa Maria, the temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 86 degrees Wednesday, increasing to 91 on Thursday and then cooler temperatures into the weekend with the drop to around 80 degrees. 

Though those temperatures are several degrees higher than the average for this time of year, Seto said they still won’t reach records.

In Santa Maria, most of their records are in the mid-to-upper 90s, and Santa Barbara is about 10 degrees below its record as well.

Low relative humidity coupled with the rising temperatures raises the level of concern for fire potential, Seto said, urging people to be careful with Labor Day and summertime activities such as barbecuing. 

The South Coast isn’t expected to see any residual rain from Hurricane Linda, which is recording activity about 350 miles out to sea from the coast of the Baja Peninsula.  

That hurricane is expected to turn west before reaching California, Seto said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

