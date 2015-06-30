Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:53 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Warm Temperatures to Continue in Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 30, 2015

Warm temperatures and sunny skies are expected to continue in Santa Barbara County this week, and the summer weather will continue in the run-up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees in coastal areas, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees hotter inland, according to Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist at the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard.

Nighttime lows this week will hover in the 60s.

There's a possibility of isolated thunderstorms farther south in the Los Angeles area due to monsoonal influence and storms from Tucson and San Diego, but it's unlikely that any of those showers will reach Santa Barbara County, Bartling said.

More likely, the storms' impact will mean that temperatures may be a couple of degrees cooler as the week goes on, possibly dipping into the 70s toward the weekend, she said. The forecast also shows the potential for some low clouds and fog in the mornings later this week. 

The weather is expected to be warm and sunny for the Fourth of July holiday, with temperatures in the 70s and clear skies.

A low pressure system this weekend will bring a marine layer, most likely in the early mornings, and that system will last until Tuesday but no rain is expected, Bartling said.

