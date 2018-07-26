Thursday, July 26 , 2018, 11:16 am | A Few Clouds with Haze 72º

 
 
 
 

Warm Weekend Weather Will Offer Break From Earlier Heat Wave in Santa Barbara County

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 26, 2018 | 7:57 a.m.

Warm temperatures are forecast across Santa Barbara County over the next few days, but there should be some relief from the heat wave this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Many Southern California cities broke heat records during the extreme heat predicted this week, but no areas in Santa Barbara County did.  

The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for the South Coast that is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Daytime high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s are expected through the weekend, and the hottest temperatures are predicted for inland areas. 

Forecasters issued a heat advisory to the Santa Ynez Valley until 8 p.m. Friday, where hotter temperatures in the 90s or even low 100s are predicted for the next several days. 

“We might have some cooler air coming in, but leaving the heat advisory,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Drink plenty of fluids and not always just water, something with electrolytes.”

Patchy low clouds and fog are forecast along the South Coast beaches Thursday morning and daytime temperature highs are expected to range in the 80s, except the 90s in the foothills.

Friday also for calls patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches in the morning, and then daytime highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Forecasters expect north winds around 15 mph shifting to the west Friday afternoon along the South Coast.

“Sometimes it can be patchy, dense fog,” Seto said.

Overnight lows are predicted in the upper 50s and 60s, with west winds 15 mph to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

The Red Flag Warning issued earlier this week was in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday due to predicted winds and hot, dry conditions.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

