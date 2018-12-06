Warmer Weekend Weather Predicted After Santa Barbara Gets Small Amount of Rain in Recent Storm

This week’s projected rain storm turned out to be more of a drizzle for Santa Barbara County, with low rainfall amounts, and sunnier, warmer weather is expected for the weekend.

However, areas in Ventura and Los Angeles counties got hit with intense rainfall, flash flood warnings and mudslides in recent burn areas on Thursday.

A portion of Pacific Coast Highway 1 near the Woolsey Fire burn area was closed due to a mudslide, and several other road closures were implemented in both counties, according to Caltrans.

In local traffic, there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 101 in Santa Maria early Thursday morning, which caused major commute delays and lane closures as Caltrans repaired a damaged guardrail.

Two people were injured, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, police said.

In Santa Barbara County, 48-hour rainfall totals as of noon Thursday were below 1 inch everywhere in the county, and below 0.5-inches in most monitoring stations.

Downtown Santa Barbara had received 0.18 inches; Goleta had 0.3 inches; the Cold Spring debris basin in Montecito had 0.29 inches; Carpinteria had 0.23 inches; Solvang had 0.12 inches; Lompoc had 0.33 inches; and Santa Maria had 0.18 inches, with more rain falling in mountain areas.

Showers are likely through Thursday night in Santa Barbara County, and then the weather is forecast to clear up for mostly sunny skies through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s good news for the holiday parades and other events planned this weekend.

The NWS predicts temperatures will rise to daytime highs in the high-60s starting Friday, and a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara forecast from the National Weather Service.

