Warming Centers Activation Announced

Freedom Warming Centers locations will be activated as per the following.
Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Thursday, Jan. 4
6 pm-6 a.m.
North County
Santa Maria
Salvation Army
200 W. Cook St.
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church
1000 W. Ocean
South County
Santa Barbara
First Presbyterian Church
21 E. Constance Ave.
Shuttle service provided picking up at Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. Promptly at 5:30 p.m.
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church
892 Camino Del Sur
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Community Church
111 Vallecito Road
Hotline information is at 324-2372.
— Kathy Hayes for Freedom Warming Centers.