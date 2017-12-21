Warming Centers Posts Dec. 21 Schedule
By Kathy Hayes for Freedom Warming Centers | December 21, 2017 | 2:02 p.m.
Freedom Warming Centers has announced its site activation for Thursday, Dec. 21, will be 6 p.m.-6 a.m. at the following locations:
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave
Santa Maria
Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St.
Santa Barbara
Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church, 892 Camino Del Sur.
Hotline information is at 324-2372.
— Kathy Hayes for Freedom Warming Centers.
