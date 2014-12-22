Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Warming Centers to Open Christmas Eve and Night

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 22, 2014 | 1:12 p.m.

The Freedom Warming Centers in Santa Barbara County will be open Wednesday and Thursday nights this week.

The centers, located throughout the county, are intended "to relieve suffering and save lives to our neighbors without homes on nights of severe weather conditions," according to organizers.

Pets and couples are allowed, and there is no sobriety condition.

The following centers will be open from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Night, Dec. 24 and 25:

» Unitarian Society, 1525 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.

» Veterans Memorial Hall , 941 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria. 

» University United Methodist Church, 892 Camino Del Sur, Isla Vista.

» Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

» Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St., Santa Maria.

For updates, call the information hotline at 805.324.2372. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

