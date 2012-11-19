Warming Trend Ahead for Thanksgiving Week, with 70-Degree Temperatures by the Weekend

After a cool and rainy weekend, sunshine and above-normal temperatures should return to Santa Barbara County by Thanksgiving Day.

The National Weather Service said a building high-pressure ridge will clear out the gray skies, beginning Monday. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s through Wednesday with overnight lows in the 50s.

Daytime highs should reach the upper 60s on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, before climbing into the 70s through the weekend. The late-week temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, the weather service said.

